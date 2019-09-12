LINTECUM
Gladys Barlow
September 10, 2019
Gladys Barlow Lintecum, a founding and faithful member, with husband Carol, of Hillcrest Baptist Church, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol Daniel Lintecum; father, Clyde Barlow; and mother, Glenna Barlow. She was the oldest of ten siblings and was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Barlow, Arlene Barlow, John Barlow, Gib Barlow; and sisters, Maxine Brown and Fredimae Farmer.
Mrs. Lintecum is survived by sisters, Gail Eastridge, Geraldine Blue, and Charolette Farmer. She is also survived by two sons, Boyd M. Lintecum and wife, Gale of Moneta, Va. and granddaughter, Nancy Virginia Carter of Richmond, Va., and C. Lee Lintecum, Sr. and wife, Lorraine of Richmond, Va. and grandson, C. Lee "Charlie" Lintecum, Jr. and wife, Amanda of Richmond, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Norris Funeral services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Douglas Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Ridgeway, Va. 24148.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville Chapel is serving the Lintecum family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com