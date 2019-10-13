Lloyd, Lera Irene

Lera Irene Lloyd, age 97, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
She was born on July 17, 1922, near Ferrum, Va., to the late Harvey and Virgie Peters. Lera enjoyed attending church, bowling with friends, crocheting, and arts and crafts. She was retired from Sturgis Newport Business Forms. She was a graduate of the former Henry High School in Henry, Va.
Lera was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey Lloyd; daughter, Carolyn Moore; son, Harvey O. Lloyd; brother, Grover Peters; sisters, Ora Annie Peters and Geneva Foy; four half-sisters and three half-brothers.
She is survived by sisters, Edith Haskins of Belleview, Fla., Clovice Cooper, and Rhoda Fulcher and brother, Eugene Peters, all living in the Martinsville area; two granddaughters, Terri Yannitello (Rick) and Shannon Kolechi; three grandsons, Larry Moore (Sue), Kevin Lloyd, and Shawn Hirano; eight great-children, and two great great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Peninsula Funeral Home with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park.