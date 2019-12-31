Mabe, Elizabeth

MABE
She was born in Bishop, Va., on July 15, 1945, to Dewey Garfield Thompson and Betha Marie Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Lewis Mabe who died in 1989. She never remarried, as he was the love of her life. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lawrence, Howard and Fred Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Mabe Booker and son-in-law, Michael; grandsons, John Colter Booker and Andrew Nathan Booker, whom she absolutely adored; and a brother, Sam Thompson of High Point, N.C.
Elizabeth loved her family and said a daily prayer for all of them. She was a very involved aunt and loved to hear stories about her great nieces and nephews.
She worked for Henry County Public Schools, as a special education bus driver and aide, for almost 20 years.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., at 11 a.m. with a visitation an hour prior. Burial will immediately follow, at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stuart, Va.
