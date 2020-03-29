Mabry, Nancy

Nancy Bowman Mabry, 89, of Collinsville, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1930 in Laurel Fork, Va., to the late Mattison B. and Mary Elizabeth Bowman.
She is survived by her son, Jerry W. Mabry and his wife, Zoë F. Emerson; granddaughters, Monica M. Witt and Alison B. Mabry; and grandsons, Tyler Witt and Greyson Santos.
Nancy retired from DuPont de Nemours after more than 35 years of service and lived in her home in Collinsville until January, 2017. She then moved to her assisted living residence in Midlothian, Va. She was a very special lady who never complained nor felt sorry for herself and was positive about everything. Saying "goodbye" always meant many "I love you" and "I love you more" exchanges. Even though she had macular degeneration, she could see well enough to memorize her bingo cards and saved all of her winnings (Bingo Bucks), which she regularly gave to her friends so that they could shop at the Bingo Market. She enjoyed her nightly glass of wine and was loved by all who knew her.
A grave side service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park by Pastor Bobby Rakes on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.
