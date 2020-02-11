Betty Ann Roach Manning, 77, of Axton, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Henry County, on March 4, 1942, to Jesse Neal Roach and Lena Robertson Roach, both deceased. Betty was a lifetime member of Axton Baptist Church and retired from Warren Trucking Company. She was an avid crafts-woman and loved baking for friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, George "Jack" R. Manning Sr.; daughter, Alice Howerton (Scott); son, George R. Manning Jr. (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brantly, Ainsley Claire and Aspen Howerton, and Jackson, Jaime and Georgia Manning; sister, Janie Sue Barker; and brother, Jesse "Bootsie" Roach (Bonnie).
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville, with the Rev. Tony Lundy and Chris Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service in the chapel.
If desired, memorials may be made to Axton Baptist Church, 173 Mountain Valley Rd, Axton, VA 24054, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Main St., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
