Dr. Charles Bennett Marshall, 92, departed this life on Monday, February 17, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Jay and Mildred Bennett Marshall, and his wife of 65 years, Doris. He was born in Binghamton, N.Y., on July 22, 1927.
He was a beloved physician who practiced obstetrics-gynecology in Martinsville beginning in 1957. In 1977, he and Doris became medical missionaries, serving in 19 countries for 33 years.
He is survived by daughters, Gael M. Chaney and husband, Smith, of Union Hall, Jodi M. White of Charlottesville, and Anne Shirley Marshall of Ridgeway; son, Peter D. Marshall of Martinsville; Eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., at McKee-Stone funeral home, 109 Broad St., Martinsville. The memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville with a reception to follow. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pregnancy Care Center, 314 Fairy St. Ext., Suite E, Martinsville, VA 24112, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.