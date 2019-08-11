MARSHALL
William Craig
May 13, 1937
August 8, 2019
William Craig (Bill) Marshall passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 He was born May 13, 1937, the oldest son of the late Percy L. and Elizabeth Craig Marshall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, William J. and Emma S. Craig; and his beautiful wife, Jean Patterson Marshall.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Melanie Marshall-Park; son-in-law, Fred Park; grandchildren, Craig E. Park and Emma Anne Park; his son, W. Craig Marshall Jr., daughter-in-law Sarah T. Marshall; special grandson, William Craig (Will) Marshall III; and stepgrandchildren, Caroline Jordan and Riggs Jordan; brother, Michael L. Marshall and wife Dixie; nephew, Brian Marshall; and cousin, Marie Craig Lantrip.
Bill was raised in Patrick County, attended Drewry Mason High School, graduated from VPI as Captain in the Corps of Cadets, and served in the Unites States Marine Corps, rising to the rank of Captain before returning to Virginia to farm and raise his family with Jean.He owned and operated Penn Haven Meats for over 30 years. After "retiring" he continued to farm and went to work with his son Craig at Marshall Trucking and Blue Ox Lumber. He especially enjoyed watching his grandson, Will, grow up and begin to work in the family businesses. Bill worked every day of his life that he was able, and he loved his family and his land. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. LIFE'S WORK WELL DONE.
A graveside service to glorify God and celebrate Bill's life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Christian Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in Bill's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1079 Spruce Street, Suite C, Martinsville, Va. 24112 or the Spencer Penn Centre, P.O. Box 506, Spencer, Va. 24165.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.