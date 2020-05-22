March 6, 1926 - May 20, 2020 Arthur Calvin Martin, 94, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1926, to the late Arthur Christian Martin and Annie Brodie Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Humphreys Martin; sisters, Edith Martin, Rebecca Alley, and Edna Mae Martin; and brothers, Harold Martin and George Patrick Martin. Mr. Martin served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of Snow Creek Christian Church and worked at DuPont for 40+ years. He is survived by his daughter, Anita Carol Martin of Florida; son, Jimmy Calvin Martin of Martinsville, Va.; sister, Margaret Clark of Colorado; grandchildren, Todd Martin (Melody) of Spencer, Va. and Misty Cox (Jason) of Greensboro, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Kailea Martin and Breyer Martin both of Spencer, Va. All services will be private. Calvin's remains will be available for friends to pay their respects on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Snow Creek Christian Church, 4970 Snow Creek Rd. Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Most Popular
-
Eden woman jailed after high-speed chase through two states
-
Henry County grand jury issues 138 indictments
-
Martinsville's latest coronavirus case involves a child; city cases now doubled
-
OSHA complaint was filed against Martinsville call center weeks before COVID-19 outbreak
-
Three rest home employees test positive for COVID-19