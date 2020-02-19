Martin, Deland

Deland Richard "Del" Martin of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away peacefully with family at his side on February 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospice House in Calloway, Maryland.
He was born on November 27, 1963, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Janie Parcell Martin and the late Henry Kenneth "Kenny" Martin.
He was an easy going man, loved his family, he was the life of the party, and always greeted you with a smile. Laughter was his medicine and he was proud to serve his country. Del graduated from Laurel Park High School, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran Petty Officer Second Class, Aviation Electrician Mate, served on Helicopter Combat Special Support Group Squadron, Red Wolves Iraqi Freedom 2003. After discharge he contracted with the Navy at Patuxent Naval Base in Lexington Park Maryland.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Austin and Essie Martin and Howard and Laura Parcell.
Surviving are his mother, Janie Parcell Martin; sister and brother-in-law, Sonya and Stacy Thomas; sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Greg Johnson; niece and husband, Tori and Kevin Roach; nephews, Ryan Thomas, Ethan Thomas, Austin McCrickard and Lucas McCrickard; great nieces, Taylor Roach and Stella Roach; great nephew, Jackson Henry Roach; and step nieces, Brandee Johnson and Ashley Johnson.
The memorial service will be at First United Methodist Church, 146 East Main St., Martinsville Va., on Saturday, February 22, 2020, visitation at 12 p.m., service at 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life afterwards in the fellowship hall. Keith Ritchie and Jeffrey Jones will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kidney Foundation or the Diabetes Foundation.
