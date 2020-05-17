April 11, 1961 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020 The Reverend Ruben Hage Martin III, 59, of Martinsville, transitioned on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1961 in Martinsville to the Reverend Ruben Hage Martin Jr. and the late Hattie Noel Martin. He was the late pastor of Charity Christian Church. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Fair Haven Memorial Park, Spencer, Virginia. A floating visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel according to CDC guidelines. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Most Popular
-
Martinsville call center Young Williams sees outbreak of COVID-19, including one death
-
Woman found dead in her home in Henry County is identified
-
UPDATED: Second COVID-19 death in Henry County occurs at Sovah-Martinsville
-
UPDATED: VSP finds Jeep missing from a house in Henry County where a female was found dead Wednesday
-
UPDATED: Henry County employee one of 5 positives tests, 1 new hospitalization for COVID-19; 2 more cases in Patrick