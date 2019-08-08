MARTIN
James Cecil
November 7, 1930
August 7, 2019
James Cecil Martin, 88, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville.
He was born November 7, 1930, in Martinsville, Va., to the late Henry and Clara Smith Martin.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, James (J. C.) Martin, Jr.; and a brother, Willie Clyde Martin.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Ella Mae Shough Martin; sons, Charles A. Thomas (Kathy), and Richard A. Thomas; grandchild, Dannielle Widener; and two great-grandchildren, Cassie Widener, and Levi Widener.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery, at 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, Va. 24148.
