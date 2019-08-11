MARTIN
Joseph H.
August 3, 2019
Joseph Martin of Martinsville, Va. and Washington, D.C. passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
He was the devoted friend of Philip Johnson and loving brother, of Carlissan (John) Martin Farrington and William A. Martin.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church 215 Rhode Island Ave NW Washington, D.C. 20001. Interment George Washington Memorial Cemetery, Adelphi, Md. Services by BIANCHI.