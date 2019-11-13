Joseph "Joey" Lynn Martin, 19, of Court View, Axton, Va., departed this life on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on March 12, 2000, to Marvin Lynn Martin Sr. and Bonnie Adams Martin. He was a 2018 graduate of Martinsville High School and was an Engineering student at Danville Community College where he was inducted into the Alpha Beta Gamma and Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Societies. Joseph also aspired to attend North Carolina A&T State University.
Joey was a member of Bethel Way Church of Christ, Inc. under the pastorate of Bishop John A. Campbell, Jr. He was a member of the Youth for Christ, Drama, Kitchen and Food Bank Ministries.
Joey was diagnosed with seizures at an early age. However, he never let his medical conditions hold him back from setting high goals and achieving them. Joey was truly a gentle giant. He possessed a sweet spirit and was known for his affectionate hugs and kisses. Joey had a gift for working with his hands and loved robotics. In high school, he was a member of the Golf and Baseball teams, MADAWGS Robotics 3258 Team, National Society of Black Engineers, National Honors Society, National Technical Honor Society, National Beta and CHILL Clubs. He also participated in recreational basketball at the Boys and Girls Club of Martinsville.
Joey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Chief Apostle Joseph H. Adams and Mother Janie H. Adams and his paternal grandparents, Jesse J. Martin and Nannie Kate Martin.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving parents, Marvin Lynn Martin Sr. and Bonnie Adams Martin of the home; siblings, Marvin L. (Sidney) Martin Jr. of Greensboro and Marnie' J. Martin of the home; four nieces, Destini Keys, Mariah L. Martin, Malaya L. Martin, and Milan L. Martin; godparents, Bishop John A. Campbell Jr., LaShawn B. Campbell, Robin Gravely; a special aunt, Thennie Dent of Roanoke, Va., and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Bethel Way Church of Christ, 11560 Mount Cross RD., Danville, Va., with Bishop John Campbell, Eulogist. The family will receive friends at the home of his parents, 62 Court View, Axton, Va., daily from 1 until 9 p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Martin family.