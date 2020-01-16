Kathy Pruitt Martin, 63, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
She was born on October 27, 1956, to the late Curtis "Bunkie" Pruitt and Tressie May Rigney Pruitt who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her uncles, Raleigh Rigney and Cecil Rigney; aunts, Geraldine Goins and Frances Rigney; and her beloved pet, Miss Minnie.
Mrs. Martin had worked for American Furniture for 10 years at the Red Level Plant. Then worked for 4 years for Frontier Spinning in Madison, North Carolina, and then retired from Bassett Walker after 20 years of service. She loved doing pottery and graduated from Laurel Park High School in 1975. She had attended McCabe Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 41 years, Gary David Martin of Ridgeway, Va.; niece, Tiffany Purcell of Murphy, N.C.; uncles, Lynwood Rigney of Martinsville, Va., Junior Rigney of Danville, Va., and Jerry Rigney of Danville, Va.; and her beloved pet, Miss Candy. Also surviving are numerous cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Johnnie Rigney officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and other times at Mrs. Martin's residence at 704 Clover Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
