December 13, 1968 - May 28, 2020 Kenneth Maurice Martin, 68, of 1337 Rivermont Heights, Road Martinsville, Va., died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home. He was born in Martinsville on December 13, 1968 a son of Arnetia "Biggie" Martin and the late William Giles. He was a United States Army veteran and was employed at Mehler Engineering. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Arnetia "Biggie" Martin, of Martinsville, Va.; devoted partner, Cateama Jean-Baptiste, of the home; four daughters, Melodie Reed, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, Melissa Reed, of Cleveland, Ohio, Meinyoun Williamson, of Ohio, and LeKia Carson, of Greensboro, N.C.; two sisters, Valerie Hill, of Martinsville, Va., and Tenika Martin, of Greensboro, N.C.; 19 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. A floating visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hines Funeral Services Chapel from 1 until 5 p.m. with CDC guidleines and will be at the home of his mother, 612 Branch Street at other times. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Christian View Baptist Church in Spencer, Va. with Elder Alan Preston, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
