MARTIN
Neva Eljewel
August 23, 1931
September 13, 2019
Neva Eljewel Martin, 88, of Stuart, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Landmark Center in Stuart after losing a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in the Endicott community of Franklin County on August 23, 1931 to the late Oscar Brown Sigmon and the late Erma Ester Sigmon.
Her husband of sixty-four years, Amos Lee Martin preceded her in death April of 2018. She is survived by three children, Anita Elgin and her husband, Dwight of Woolwine, Jeffery Martin and his wife, Leslie of Woolwine and Ronald Martin and his wife, Cynthia of Clemmons, N.C. She is survived by five beloved grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Bradley Martin, Casey Elgin, Ashley Martin and Kiley Martin. She is also survived by three beautiful great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Tyler Martin, LillyAnn Hope Martin and Grayson Lee Martin.
She is also survived by two sisters, Elva Iris Foley and Ivy Zelma Pilson of Bassett; as well as two brothers, Kyle Wilkie Sigmon of Bassett and Guy Woodrow Sigmon of Collinsville. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Woody Brown Sigmon and Oscar Wayne Sigmon; as well as a sister, Goldie Loleen Sigmon Grubb.
Her early life began humbly in the Endicott area of Franklin County and after several transitions within the community, the family moved to the booming town of Bassett, so that her father could find steady work in what was then a thriving furniture industry as he took a position with Bassett Superior Lines. When she was able to begin employment, she located her first job at Dan River Mills in Danville and traveled via bus each day to the mill.
Soon thereafter she met her husband Amos Lee Martin in 1951 and after a two year courtship they were married on December 19, 1953 in Meadows of Dan, Va., by the Reverend Wayne C. Dietz. Upon marriage, she ceased working to concentrate on being a housewife and later a mother.
After she survived raising up three free spirited kids, she decided to venture back into the job market and took a position with what was then Speedway Center near Philpott Dam.
After she retired she concentrated on her grandchildren, which was one of her passions. Also she enjoyed frequent trips to shop at her favorite store in the entire universe, Belk. She remained very active until the last couple of years or so of her life until cancer finally took its devastating toll.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel and also from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 125 Shelton Circle, Stuart, Va. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the Reverend Danny Gilley officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Ross Harbour United Methodist Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside of her husband.
In lieu of flowers, any donations or gifts may be sent in her memory to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 730 East Church Street - Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
