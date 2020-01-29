Martin, P. Cornelius

Mr. P. Cornelius Martin, age 94, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Stoneville, North Carolina, on June 8, 1925, to the late Oscar Martin and Viola Price Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, W.C., Dillon, and Glasco Martin; a sister, Mozelle Martin Hill; and a great-great-grandson, Dreyson Martin. He was a member of Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church, and had served in the United States Navy. He had retired from National Homes as a truck driver with 35 years of service.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charity Edwards Martin of the home; six sons, Larry C. Martin and wife, Pam, of Richmond, Dennis R. Martin of Martinsville, Bobby D. Martin and wife, Annie, of Martinsville, Randy O. Martin and wife, Daisy, of Martinsville, Terry E. Martin of Stuart, and Derrick D. Martin of Martinsville; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Pentecostal Assembly Building on Carver Road. Burial will follow at the Spencer-Redd Family Cemetery in Horsepasture. Military rites will be conducted by the Martinsville and Henry County Memorial Honor Guard. A wake will be held one hour prior to the service. Moody Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
