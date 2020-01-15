Ruby Harbour Martin, 87, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home. She was born June 16, 1932, in Patrick County, Va. to the late Ruth Penalton Harbour and George Matt Harbour. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille Burkett and Estelle Burkett; brothers, George Harbour and Andrew Harbour; and infant brother, Edward Harbour.
Mrs. Martin was a member of Ridgeway United Methodist Church and retired as a cafeteria manager for Henry County Public Schools.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eldridge Terrell Martin of the home; son, Gary T. Martin (Ann) of Ridgeway, Va.; sisters, Evadale Doss and Pauline Merriman; brother, Clarence Harbour (Linda); granddaughter, Erin Faith Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Ridgeway United Methodist Church with Pastors Clyde Deloach and Bud Sedwick officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and other times at the home. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Ruby Martin, please visit Tribute Store.