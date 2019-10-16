Martin, Sheila

Sheila Seay Martin, 60, of Lanier Rd., Martinsville, Va., entered into peaceful rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville, Va.
The visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evangelical Holiness Church and all other times at the residence, 1271 Lanier Rd., Martinsville, Va. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries with Pastor Marvin Slade, Eulogist and Elder Alan Preston, Presiding.
Interment will be held in The Seay Family Cemetery, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.