Jack Dempsey Martin Sr., 82, of Axton went home to be with the Lord on Friday May 1, 2020. He was born in Stoneville, N.C., on April 19, 1938, to the late William Clyde and Myrtle Rakestraw Martin. He was a retired self employed realtor.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jack D. Martin Jr.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Pruitt "Libby" Martin; an adopted daughter, Rhonda Gail Martin and her children; two sisters, Carrie Martin Wright and Nancy Martin (William) Bernard; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday May 4, 2020, in the Stegall-Harris-Pruitt Family Cemetery located on the Irisburg Road in Axton, Virginia where Kelly G. Ratcliff will officiate.
The family has requested the gifts and donations be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice.
