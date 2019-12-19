Teddy Doyle Martin Sr., 57, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Teddy is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Dr. Susan Denise Martin, DNP; sons, Teddy Doyle Martin II, Landon Christian Martin, and Parker Jordan Martin; daughters, Taylor MaKenzie Martin and Olivia Nicole Martin; brothers, Eddie Gunter (Patsy) of Patrick Springs, Alton Jerome Martin and Eldon Vaughn Martin both of North Carolina; step-father Richard Setliff of Bassett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Teddy was born on June 22,1962, in Martinsville to the late Palmer James Martin and the late Iris Hodge Setliff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brothers, Ricky Dean Martin and James Lonnie Martin; and his sister, Brenda Kay Riggins.
Teddy was retired from Fieldcrest Cannon, where he served as Mill Chairman. He loved giving back to his community. He was a proud and devoted father of five who was active in our school system. He diligently gardened in memory of his sister Brenda and carried on her legacy with the Brenda's Butterflies and Memorial Blood Drives. He loyally followed his Baltimore Orioles, Indianapolis Colts, and Virginia Cavaliers. He was a proud do-it-yourself craftsman and grillmaster. His greatest joy was taking care of his family and others.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Fair Haven Fellowship, 75 Rabbit Ridge Rd, Rocky Mount, Va. where a celebration of life service will be conducted beginning at 3 p.m. with Pastors Randy Sawyers and Richard Setliff officiating.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Martin Family.