Virginia Juanita Martin, 67, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born August 5, 1952, in Martinsville, to the late McKinley and Hattie Swanson Martin.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn M. Martin, and Wanda Perminter.
Ms. Martin is survived by her son, Charlie Frank Martin; sisters, DeLois Howard-Witcher, Edna M. Martin, Gloria Galloway, Peggy Wiley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 12 pm., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.