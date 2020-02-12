David A. Massey, 82, of Bassett, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. He was born in Eden, N.C. on September 5, 1937, the son of the late Jess Massey and the late Pearl Alderman Massey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Lee Massey; brothers, Deward Eugene Massey, Calvin Willard, Reed Willard; and a sister, Olene Nester.
David served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Stone Memorial Christian Church. David worked for R.P. Thomas for 27 years and later became a self employed truck driver.
David is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lula Largen Massey; daughters, Donna Wickline (Jeff) of Collinsville and Debbie Kerr (Jeff) of Buena Vista; sister, Iola Hubbard (Pete) of Meadows of Dan; grandchildren, Jessica Hylton (Justin) of Bassett, Grant Wickline (Emily) of Bassett, Hillary Camden (J.D.) of Buena Vista, John-David Kerr (Destinee) of Buena Vista, Taylor Massey of Ridgeway, Gabby Massey of Lakeland, Fla. and Brooklyn Massey of Lakeland, Fla.; six great-grandchildren; Canine Companion Lexi; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville. A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Minister Tim Wood and Elder Jerry Nester officiating. Burial will follow at the Plaster's Family Cemetery in Meadows of Dan.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, VA 24078.
