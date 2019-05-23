MASSEY JR.
William McKinley
February 22, 1940
May 22, 2019
William McKinley Massey Jr., 79, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
He was born on February 22, 1940 to the late William McKinley Massey and Pansy Foley Massey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Leon Massey.
Mr. Massey served in the United States Army and worked as a furniture tenor.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Graham Massey of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Lisa Lynn Moxley and husband Jamie of Axton, Va.; two sons, Johnny L. Massey and significant other, Tracey Owen of Snow Creek, Va. and William McKinley Massey III and significant other, Tammy Lane of Martinsville, Va.; sisters, Shirley Whaling and husband, Clarence of Martinsville, Va., Peggy Shipley of Ohio, Linda Baynard of Reidsville, N.C., and Clydie Harrison and husband, Ralph of Martinsville, Va. Also surviving are eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Susan Adkins and Chaplin Rick Poland officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Massey family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com