Genny Walker Matherly, 87, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, in Danville. She was born on December 22, 1932, in Franklin County to Leonard Samuel Walker and Mary Helen Williams Walker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll "Blue" Matherly; son, Nicky Matherly; grandson Walker Shank, and six siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Shank (Ralph); grandson, Taylor Shank; sisters, Judy Gardner and Betty Kirk (Gerald); and brother, Clifton Walker (Peggy).
Mrs. Matherly was a graduate of Franklin Co. High School and was a hair stylist. She was a member of Forest Hill Christian Church in Penhook, Va.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Drive, 106 Roanoke VA 24018, or to the Alzheimer's Association, Patrick County Chapter, P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, VA 24171
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va
