Ruby Smith Matherly, 85, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 24, 1934, in Franklin County, Va., to the late Callie Mae Haskins Smith and John Samuel Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Myrtle Robertson and brother, Burton Smith. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jimmy Matherly of the home; daughter, Teresa Carolyn Haynes (Randy) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister, Emma Jane Grogan (Thomas) of Collinsville, Va.; and brothers, Carroll Smith (Janet) and Cecil Smith, both of Martinsville, Va. Mrs. Matherly was a member of Fuller Memorial Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Fred Hardin officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Matherly family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
