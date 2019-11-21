Maxey, Jesse

MAXEY
He was born on June 7, 1922, in Pike County, Ky., to the late Howard Lester Maxey and the late Nellie Johnson Maxey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris Pegram Maxey; one sister, Lola Green; four brothers, Earl Maxey, Dennis Maxey, Wilton Maxey, and Lester Maxey; two cherished brothers-in-law, Bruce and Richard Pegram; and a special friend, Phyllis Shockley.
Creed is survived by his sons, Michael Creed Maxey (Terri) of Salem, and Richard Neil Maxey (Susan) of Walnut Cove, N.C.; daughter, Robin Maxey Hinson of Albemarle, N.C.; grandchildren, Sarah Maxey, Michael Maxey II, Virginia Seedhom, Stuart Maxey, Parker Hinson, Gabriel Maxey, and Jack Maxey; brothers-in-law, Smokey and Joe Pegram; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He served his country in World War II from 1943 until 1945 in the Army in the Pacific Theater. His rank was Battalion Sergeant Major.
Creed, as he was known, grew up in a loving family in Ferrum, Va., before coming to Bassett in his youth. He worked at an early age to support his Ferrum family. His move to Bassett was a great blessing as he met his wonderful wife, Doris and was welcomed into her loving family. Ever an industrious worker and caring provider, Creed spent his professional life as the co-owner with Claude Stone of Reed's 5 and 10 cent stores and as the Bassett Railway Express Agent.
Creed was beloved for his generosity. There are few in his circle of friends who were not the recipients of his gifts of homemade bread, jams, and shared meals. He was always a helping hand for family, friends, and others in need. He was known for his humble, gentle spirit.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church in Bassett, where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Susan Spangenberg officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
In lieu of flowers, the memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, VA 24055.
