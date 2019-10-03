MAYS
Nancy Jane Hodge
September 29, 2019
Nancy Jane Hodge Mays, 90, of Martinsville, Va., peacefully departed this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Elias and Lucy Gravely Hodge; husband, April Mays; brothers, Charles, Rev. Ulysses, James, and John Hodge; and sisters, Frankie Moore and Gloria Turner.
She is survived by her son, Tyson Hodge, grandchildren,Kyra Hodge and Lamont Stafford;stepchildren, William Mays and Barbara Harris; sisters, Annie Hairston of Axton, Va.; and Rita Hairston of Martinsville, Va.;and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren , nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral for Mrs. Mays is at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton, Va. with the Dr. Thurman O. Echols, Jr. as eulogist. Visitation begins at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.