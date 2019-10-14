Mary Ann Thomasson McBride "Mema", 86, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1933, in Henry County, Va., to the late Lucy Ann Draper Thomasson and John Peter Thomasson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jefferson McBride; brother, John Lewis Thomasson; and a granddaughter, Amanda Lee Wagner.
Mrs. McBride was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was a 1950 graduate of Bassett High School and was a member of Women of the Moose since 1977.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Wagner (Ronald) of Martinsville, Va.; granddaughter, Deanna Tipton (Joey); great-grandchildren, Allison and Asher Tipton; and a bonus great-granddaughter, Hayden Mena.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Glen Stinnett officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
A special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E Church St, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112 or the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va., is serving the McBride family.