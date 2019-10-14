Rodger McBride, 79, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born on July 14, 1940, in Axton, to the late Thomas Edward McBride and the late Lucille Burton McBride. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Gail McBride and a sister, Lorene McBride Kellam. He was a member of Better Life Ministries.
Rodger is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mabel Turner McBride; sons, Dennis McBride (Nikki) of Stanleytown, Robbie McBride (Melaina) of Laurel Park and Rocky McBride of Arizona; brother, Billy E. McBride (Shirley) of Figsboro; sisters, Brenda Pruitt (Curtis) of Axton and Nancy Solomon (Bobby) of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Matthew, Lori, Robert, Hannah, Macy, and very special grandchildren, Derek and Morgan.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Paul Hooker and the Rev.. Sammy Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Roselawn Burial Park..
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Better Life Ministries, P.O. Box 772, Fieldale, VA 24089 and/or Day Star Ministries, 6387 Virginia Avenue, Bassett, VA 24055.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the McBride family..