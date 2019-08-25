MCCLURE
Christine Mullins
April 21, 1940
August 23, 2019
Christine Mullins McClure, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her home. She was born April 21, 1940, in Grundy, Va., to the late Vince and Ida Osborne Mullins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McClure; sons, Robert and David McClure; sister, Vada Sauter; brothers, Tivis "Buster" Mullins and Roy Mack Mullins.
Mrs. McClure is survived by daughters, Karen McClure, Cheryl Mucciolo; son, Shelva Ray McClure(Ramona); sisters, Lorine Mullins, Sadie Sidotti; brothers, Ron Mullins, Arnold Mullins, and Don Joe Mullins; grandchildren, Sarina Cooper(Jimmy), Samantha Beavers, Robert Wayne McClure, Sidney McClure, Michelle Moore; great-grandchildren, Breanna Cooper, Shaelyn Cooper, David Cassady, Easton Cassady and Erin Cassady.
The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Houk officiating. Family will receive friends thirty mins prior to service. Burial will be at Henry Memorial Park, Bassett, Va.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net