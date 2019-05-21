MCCRICKARD
Stephen Allen
December 1, 1955
May 18, 2019
Stephen Allen McCrickard, 63, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born on December 1, 1955 to Dora Marie Seay McCrickard and the late Joseph Daniel McCrickard.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his son Timothy Allen Fulcher and brother Gary Lee McCrickard.
He was of Baptist faith and enjoyed watching old westerns, working on cars, fishing and being outdoors.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Hilda Marie McCrickard Conner (Daniel), Lisa McCrickard Flint (Jimmy), and Teresa McCrickard Bowling (Will); brothers, Joey McCrickard (Linda), Jimmy Ray McCrickard (Kathy), and Paul Daniel McCrickard (Dawn); grandson, Hayden Blaze Fulcher; and numerous nieces and nephews..
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Ronald Gardner officiating the service. Interment will be at Henry Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service in the chapel of Wrights Funeral Home.
At other times the family will receive friends at 196 Tyler Place, Ridgeway.
