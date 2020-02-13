Kerrington B. "Kerri" McCulloch, 48, of Bassett, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem.
She was born in Silver Springs, Maryland to Sandra Rodgers McCulloch Kelly and the late Jay McCulloch.
She was an employee of Physicians for Women in Roanoke, Virginia.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three sons, Kyle McCulloch, Jacob McCulloch and Chase Wray; her granddaughter, Kaydence McCulloch; her stepfather, Mike Kelly; and brother, Chris McCulloch (Susan).
There will be no service at this time.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the McCulloch family.
