MCCUTCHEON
Finley Schottland McCutcheon
August 5, 2019
Finley Schottland McCutcheon, of Martinsville, Virginia and Jupiter, Florida, died on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born in Martinsville, Virginia to Nicholas Seymour Schottland and May Finley Schottland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bruce McCutcheon; and her son, Robert Bruce McCutcheon Jr.
She has four living children, two daughters, May Finley McCutcheon Hawfield and Margaret Wilson McCutcheon; and two sons, Nicholas Scottland McCutcheon; and Archibald Henry McCutcheon.
Finley was an active and dedicated member of Christ Episcopal Church, a member of Entre Nous Book Club, Charity League, and The Garden Study Club.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with the Reverend Nicholas Hull officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in remberence of Finley to Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E Church Street,Martinsville, Virginia 24112 or to a charity of one's choice.
Collins McKee Stone Funeral Services and the McCutcheon family are handling the arrangements.