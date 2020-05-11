Ms. Patsy Marie McDaniel, age 74, of Bassett, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Minter and Pattie Hairfield Minter.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steve McDaniel of 54 years and 11 months; son, Travis McDaniel (Laura); sisters, Margaret Taylor (Johnny), Hazel Holly (Irvin); grandchildren, Ryan McDaniel (fiancée, Ceirra), Sydney Collins (Dwayne); great-granddaughter, Harper Collins; niece, Lisa Degiovanni (Mark); nephew, Jason Holly; brothers-in-law, Richard McDaniel (Vickie) and Phillip McDaniel (Lisa); and a special aunt, Carol; along with many family and friends.
Patsy was a member of the Stone Memorial Christian Church. She enjoyed her flowers, especially her roses.
Due to Covid-19, the family service will be private. Flowers are nice, however in lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the National Parkinson Foundation at
https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, VA, is serving the McDaniel's family. Online condolences may be made to www.collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
