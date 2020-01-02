Donald Wayne McGhee, 70, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on November 4, 1949, in Henry County, Va., to the late Norman F. McGhee and Clara M. McGhee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J. Stan McGhee
Don was a graduate of Fieldale Collinsville High School where he excelled at baseball. He was an avid rabbit hunter who had a love for his dogs. Also, he loved his UVA basketball. He was a member of Horsepasture Christian Church and retired from Appalachian Power.
He is survived by his wife of forty nine years, Lynn O. McGhee; sister-in-law, Dorothy W. McGhee; niece, Kimberly D. McGhee; special friends, Jim and Beth Robertson, Mike and Sabra Easter; and his hunting companions, Cindy, Boomer and Daisy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services with the Rev. Dave Cuthbertson and the Rev. Allen Jackson officiating. Burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Rd, Ridgeway, VA 24148, or to Fontaine Baptist Church, 170 Fisher Farm Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the McGhee family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
