In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Leer; and second husband, William McGoldrick.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Beth) Leer of South Carolina and Patrick Leer of California; daughter, Joni (Brad) McLennan of New York; grandchildren, Scott Leer, Patrick McLennan, Elizabeth McLennan, and Trudy Frazier.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at King's Grant Victory Chapel with Chaplain Paul Johnson officiating. A visitation will follow the service in King's Grant's Multipurpose Room.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the McGoldrick/Leer family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
