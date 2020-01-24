MCGOLDRICK
Mary Louise McLaughlin Leer

Mary Louise McLaughlin Leer McGoldrick, 88, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born on June 5, 1931 to the late Rose Wheat and Patrick McLaughlin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Leer; and second husband, William McGoldrick.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Beth) Leer of South Carolina and Patrick Leer of California; daughter, Joni (Brad) McLennan of New York; grandchildren, Scott Leer, Patrick McLennan, Elizabeth McLennan, and Trudy Frazier.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at King's Grant Victory Chapel with Chaplain Paul Johnson officiating. A visitation will follow the service in King's Grant's Multipurpose Room.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the McGoldrick/Leer family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
