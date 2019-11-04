McGregor, Emma Lee

Emma Lee Farthing McGregor, 93, of 1201 Ridgecrest Dr., Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on her Birthday, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Roman Eagle Rehab and Health Center after a decline in health for the past two years.
Mrs. McGregor was born on November 2, 1926, in Blairs, Va., a daughter of the late Luther Thomas Farthing and the late Daisy Ann Evans Farthing. She lived all of her life in Blairs and Danville, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. She loved attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events and dance recitals.
On December 24, 1947, she married Lynwood Ford McGregor, who died on November 16, 1984.
She is survived by four children, JoAnn M. Clark of Danville, Va., Alan Lynwood McGregor (Susan) of Collinsville, Va., Wayne Lee McGregor (Debbie) and Lynn Ford McGregor (Penny), both of Danville, Va.; a daughter-in-law, Lou McGregor of Danville, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Christie Lynn Clark, Deannea Clark Dameron, Shannon McGregor Smith, Scott Alan McGregor, Rindi McGregor, Michael McGregor, Mac McGregor, Brittany Hylton, Tiffany McGregor, Krystal Powell, and Ronnie McGregor Jr.; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Ronnie Dale McGregor; two brothers, Joel Terry Farthing and Calvin Harding Farthing; and four sisters, Mary Lois Stephens, Charlotte Neal Foulkes, Thelma Sue Boulware, and Evelyn Grove Brown.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel with the Reverend Steve Chromy and the Reverend Mike Wiles officiating. Interment will follow the service in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
