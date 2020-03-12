Elizabeth Nadine McMillon (Isley), 75, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born in Martinsville on July 6, 1944 to Robert Jackson Scott and Mary Lois Moxley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas McMillon and her second husband, Harold Isley; sisters, Mozelle King, Betty Taylor, Nancy Houser; and her brother, Robert Lee Scott.
She is survived by her sons, Eric McMillon and his wife, Tisha, Earl McMillon and his wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Reagan, Rylee and Carlee McMillon, Makayla and Johnathan McMillon; grandson, Tommy McMillon; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn McMillon; sisters, Mary Martin and Debbie Moxley Bousman.
She was a member of Compassion Church in Axton.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at McKee Stone Funeral Home and will be officiated by the Reverends Gary and Seth Robertson.
A private interment will follow the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
