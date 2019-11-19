Sharon Lynn Forrest McPeak, 61, of Bassett, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. At the family request, there will be no other service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
