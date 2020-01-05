Clyde Norman Meeks, 80, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Henry County on October 16, 1939, to the late Clyde Sherman Meeks and Cynthia Purdy Meeks. He was the owner and operator of Meeks Upholstery for more then 40 years before retiring. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy E. Meeks.
Surviving are one son, Carson N. Meeks; two stepsons, Robert Wayne Phipps and Garland Tracy Priddy; one sister, Mary M. Lemons; one grandchild; and a special friend, Desiree Gonzales Reyes.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home one hour prior to the services which will be held at 11 a.m. at the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Hodges officiating.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Stanley Town Amazing Grace Church.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park was entrusted with arrangements.
