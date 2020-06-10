Millner, Bobby Ray

Bobby Ray Millner, 51, of Carver Ct., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Martinsville, Va., on October 12, 1968, the son of the late James Millner Jr., and the late Lucy Ann Price Millner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Wayne "Chick" Millner. Bobby was a member of St. Paul's High Street Baptist Church and attended Martinsville High School and Patrick Henry Community College. He was a former employee of Eastman. He leaves to cherish his memory, his fiance, Stephanie Conner of Martinsville, Va.; three children, Janycia and Joshua Carter of Martinsville, Va., Kendra Carter of Miami, Fla.; two sisters, Cheryl Millner of Martinsville, Va., and Linda Davis (Raymond) of Richmond, Va.; two nieces, Kenya Gravely of Martinsville, Va. and Lakeisha Hairston of Atlanta, Ga.; nephew, Raylin Davis of Richmond, Va.; and other relatives and friends. A Graveside service will be held at Carver Memorial Garden on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., according to the CDC guidelines and also, streamed on Facebook Live on Hairston Funeral Home's page. A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
