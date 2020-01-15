Jalen Amir-Razique Millner, 20, of Ridgeway, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, in Henry County. He was born February 25, 1999 in Martinsville, to James Wendell Millner Jr. and Salena Preston.
The funeral service will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mary Moore officiating. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at the Preston Family Cemetery.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Millner family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To send flowers to the family of Jalen Millner, please visit Tribute Store.