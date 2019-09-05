MILLNER
Michael Wayne
November 28, 1957
September 2, 2019
Michael Wayne (Chick) Millner, 61, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Martinsville, Va. on November 28, 1957, the son of the late James Millner, Jr. and the late Lucy Ann Price Millner.
Michael was employed in the furniture and textile industries for many years. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp. At an early age Michael joined St. Paul High Street Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two sisters, Cheryl Millner of Martinsville, Va. and Linda Davis (Raymond) of Richmond, Va.; one brother, Bobby Millner of Martinsville, Va.; three nieces, Kenya Gravely and Janycia Carter both of Martinsville, Va., and Keisha Hairston of Atlanta, Ga.; three nephews, Raylin Davis of Richmond, Va.;Joshua Carter of Martinsville, Va., and Shakquione Millner of Miami, FL; two great nephews, Ashton Gravely and Demari Holland both of Martinsville, Va.; left behind is a host of other family members and friends, a long time special neighbor Virginia Green and lastly his beloved and faithful Dog Unique.
The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service, and all other times at the home of his sister, Cheryl Millner, 413 Second Street, Martinsville, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul High St. Baptist Church, with Elder Alan Preston presiding. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.