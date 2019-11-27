Millner, Wallace

Wallace Odell Millner, 80, of Martinsville, Va. transitioned on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Shiloh Way of the Cross Church with Bishop Earley Dillard, officiating. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 691 Lakewood Trail at other times.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.