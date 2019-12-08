Milstead, Walter

Walter "Pinky" Milstead, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Sovah Health. He was born in Spartanburg, S.C. on June 24, 1924 to Walter Watson Milstead and Annie Smith Milstead. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Frances May Connock Milstead; and a sister, Louise Watlington Fox.
Pinky was a graduate of George Washington High School in Danville and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Globman's Department Store for 24 years and Lacy Outlet Center for 15 years.
He was also a former jazz musician, beginning his music career at the age of 10, when he played with a show band in Danville, travelling with them throughout the summer. He went on to play drums and trombone with Big Bands and Concert Bands in Europe.
Pinky was a former Jaycee, a member of the Elk's Club, the Moose Lodge, and the AMVETS. He served on the Board of Directors for Lake Lanier and was a member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville.
It was Pinky's desire to express gratitude to his friends at Dixie Pig Barbecue and D & A Café for their steadfast friendship and companionship through the years.
A graveside service will be held at the mausoleum at Roselawn Burial Park on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m.
