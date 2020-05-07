Nancy A. Price Mims, 84, of Martinsville, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the home of her caregiver. She was born in Henry County, Virginia on October 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Dan Sanders Price, Sr. and the late Eva Mae Pilson Price. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Holley R. Mims; two sisters, Addie L. Price and Mildred J. Foote; and two brothers, Daniel Sanders Price, Jr. and Lawrence O. Price.
Nancy was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, East Martinsville, where she sang with the Senior Choir, and the Willing Workers Ministry. Before her health declines, she worked as a cafeteria worker for the Department of Agriculture for many years, before retiring.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are four daughters, Gwendolyn P. Thigpen (Gregory) of Decatur, Ga., Alice M. Price of Odenton, Md., Doris J. Price of Martinsville, Va. and Sarah L. Price of Tallahassee, Fla.; two sons, William L. Price and George W. Price, Sr. (Dianne) both of Martinsville, Va.; one sister, Thelma P. Hairston of Bassett, Va.; one brother, William E. Price, Sr. of Richmond, Va.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
All services are private according to the CDC guidelines. A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home, between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home Martinsville, Va. is serving the Mims family.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Mims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.