Mitchell, Charles

Charles Douglas Mitchell, 82, departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Hospice Tucker House in Kannapolis, N.C.
He was born in Henry County, Va., on March 20, 1938, to the late Rev. Nimrod and Claudene Dandridge Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Ophelia Gilbert Mitchell; and sons, Justin Mitchell of Medellin, South America, and Kevin Mitchell of Fort Worth, Texas.
Clark Funeral Home, Kannapolis, N.C., will be serving the family. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
