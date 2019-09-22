MITCHELL
Mary Ann Martin
March 1, 1940
September 20, 2019
Mary Ann Martin Mitchell, 79, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1940 to the late Clinton Buck Martin and Virginia Petty Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Albert Mitchell; son, Steve Mitchell; sisters, Dorothy Turner, Mozelle Stockton, and Hildred Lee Martin; and brothers, Cleolas Martin, Donald Martin, and Edward Martin.
Mrs. Mitchell was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and she was retired from working at Stanley Furniture.
She is survived by her daughters, Julianna Smith, Shelia Hampton, and Sharon Hairston; sons, Ricky A. Mitchell, Joe Albert Mitchell Jr., and Timothy Mitchell; sisters, Glenda Dickerson, Barbara Tarpley, Bernice Martin, Eva Martin, Dora Tarpley, and Martha Witcher; brothers, Clinton Buck Martin Jr., and James Martin; and her dear friends, Cookie Hampton and Gracie Tidline. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of friends; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service and other times at the residence at 1400 Roundabout Road, Martinsville, Va.24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, VA is serving the Mitchell family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.