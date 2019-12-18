Mitchem, Bobby

Mr. Bobby Mitchem, age 70, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 after a brief illness.
Mr. Mitchem was born on July 12, 1949 in McDowell, W.Va. He was a son of the late Simon Homer Mitchem and the late Goldie McFearson Mitchem.
He was a graphic artist for Arovik Signs for many years until his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. Mitchem is survived two sons, Tim Mitchem (Audrey), Jacob Scott; four sisters, Hazel Barlow, Paula Greer, Phyliss Stone, Opal (Bobbi) Mullis; two brothers, Phillip Mitchem, James Church; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m.
The family request memorials to be made to the U.S. Marine Corps "Toys For Tots", 3416 Virginia Avenue, Suite 3, Collinsville, VA 24078.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
